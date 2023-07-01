Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle without using a calculator?

Are you feeling bored? Are you looking up for an intriguing brain teaser? If you nod your head to these questions, then here’s a maths puzzle that will do the trick. The puzzle presents a seemingly simple maths question that you must solve within a challenging time limit of 10 seconds. The catch is that you must rely solely on your mental calculation skills and refrain from using a calculator. Are you ready to put your maths skills to the test?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle in ten seconds?(Twitter/@AnnemarieBibby1)

“Curious, who comes up with the same answer I did?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared by Twitter user Anne-marie Bibby. Alongside, she added the hashtag #BrainTeaser.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Were you able to solve the equation without a calculator? The brain teaser was shared on June 25 on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 18,800 views and numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

A Twitter user posted, “Depends on which way you calculate. If you merely go in order from left to right, it’s 9. However, if you choose the correct practice of order of operations/operator precedence) the real and correct answer is 59. It should be calculated as 50 + (10 x 0) = 50 + 0... then 7 + 2.” “The answer is 9. If the 10 x 0 had been in () then the answer would be 59,” added another. A third commented, “You have to use the correct order of operations! PEMDA parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition, subtraction So multiply first: 10x0=0 Then addition is next: 50+0+7+2=59.” “59 is the only acceptable answer,” expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser?

Earlier, a brain teaser shared online boggled people left and right. It presented a few alphabets, each carrying a value. All you need to do is to find out the values of the remaining alphabets and use the values to find the product of three alphabets. But you have to do this in five seconds. Can you solve the brain teaser in the given time frame?

