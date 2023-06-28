Brain Teaser: Can you solve this simple maths question in 5 seconds?

Solving brain teasers is an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. Whether they present visual or numerical challenges, brain teasers have a captivating effect that keeps many of us hooked to our screens in our leisure time. Not just this, they even provide us with an escape from the stresses of daily life. And if you need a quick puzzle fix, then we have a brain teaser for you. The brain teaser is all about finding values that each alphabet carries and then using those values to find the product. Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

The maths puzzle was shared on Twitter page Puzzle Tricks. The brain teaser poses a simple question: If A=1, C=3, and E=5, then what will be the product of B*D*A? Are you up for the challenge? Can you solve it in 5 seconds or less?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? Since being shared a day ago, the brain teaser has accumulated over 52,200 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

“I refuse to answer too easy a question,” posted an individual. Another added, “A=1, D=4, B=2. B*D*A= 2*4*1= 8.” “Alphabet order: A=1, B=2, C=3, D=4, E=5. Then, B × D × A = 2 × 4 × 1 = 8,” expressed a third. The comments section is replete with the number "8".

