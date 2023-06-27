‘What’s the answer?’: Maths brain teaser boggles people

From equations that require solving to brain teasers that involve decoding images or discovering things within pictures, we have encountered many puzzles. Now, a brain teaser shared on Instagram is leaving people scratching their heads. It poses a math question, and all one needs to do is apply logic and reasoning to solve it. While it may sound simple, the reality is far from it. Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle?(Instagram/@puzzles)

The brain teaser was shared on Instagram page puzzles. It asks a simple question. If 5 + 3 is equal to 28, 9 + 1 equals 810, 8 + 6 is equal to 214 5 + 4 is equal to 19, then what 7 + 3 would be? Can you crack this maths puzzle?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Were you able to solve this maths brain teaser all by yourself? If yes, you surely deserve a pet on your back. When people were presented with this brain teaser, many shared ‘410’ as the answer. A few even shared suggestions on how to solve this brain teaser. An individual wrote, “First solve it by using - rather than plus and the answer is the 1st digit, then solve w/ + and that’s the rest of the digits.” “What’s confusing is that I can’t explain why it is 410, I sort of just work it out and I know why but I don’t know how to describe it in words,” added another. A third commented, “410: for all the other equations they subtract the two numbers and use the difference as the first bit of the answer, and then they add the two numbers and use the sum as the second bit of the answer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON