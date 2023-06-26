Home / Trending / Brain Teaser: How many jellyfish are attending SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday party?

Brain Teaser: How many jellyfish are attending SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday party?

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 26, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Brain Teaser: Only those with eagle eyes can spot all the jellyfish in SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday party. Are you up for the challenge?

A brain teaser circulating on social media is leaving people perplexed as they try to answer the question, “How many jellyfish can you count?” The brain teaser depicts the lively celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday, but the real challenge lies in counting the number of jellyfish attending the party. Do you think you have eagle eyes? Take this head-scratcher and find it out for yourself.

Brain Teaser: You’ve eagle eyes if you can spot all the jellyfish partying in this picture. (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)
Brain Teaser: You’ve eagle eyes if you can spot all the jellyfish partying in this picture. (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

Also Read| Optical Illusion: This pic of a ‘concert’ will make you do a double take

“How many total?” reads the caption posted alongside the brain teaser shared on the Instagram page Optical Illusions. In the brain teaser, SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday bash is in full swing, with various animals and a few humans joining the celebration. The task at hand is to spot all the jellyfish that are part of the birthday party. Can you find them all?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The mind-boggling brain teaser has generated various responses from people. Some participants claimed to have found as many as “74” jellyfish, while others provided numbers ranging from 20 to 30. An Instagram user wrote, “One thousand a lot.” “None. I don’t have time, nor the eyesight at my age for this shit,” commented another. A third expressed, “How about finding the hidden spongebob?” What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? How many were you able to spot?

Also Read| Brain Teaser: Can you decode which key unlocks the door?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
optical illusion viral instagram + 1 more
optical illusion viral instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out