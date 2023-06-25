Optical Illusion: This pic of a ‘concert’ will make you do a double take

Optical illusions can remarkably deceive our eyes and challenge our understanding of what we perceive. Whether they involve motion, depth, or colour, these illusions never fail to captivate and intrigue people of all ages. They even remind us that our perception of reality can be deceptive and that there is often more than meets the eye. Case in point, this perplexing picture that has left people boggled people left and right. At first glance, it may seem to depict a massive ‘concert’ with a crowd of thousands revelling in the moment, but that is not the case. Do you think you can uncover the hidden truth? Optical Illusion: This viral pic of a ‘concert’ has left people scratching their heads. (Instagram/@unseenillusions)

The optical illusion was shared on Instagram handle @unseenillusions with the caption, “Ohh.” It accompanies two hashtags, #opticalillusion and #illusions. The optical illusion picture shows a picture of a lively ‘concert’. But that is not the case, as the text overlay on the picture reads, “Took me a minute to realise this wasn’t a photo of a concert.” Are you up for this mind-bending optical illusion challenge?

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

Were you able to uncover the hidden truth behind this optical illusion? If so, what did you see? Many were left scratching their heads when presented with this viral optical illusion. An individual wrote, “What are we looking at?” “That’s trippy,” commented another. A third shared, “Ahahahah it took me 2 mins to figure that out, I was so damn confused.” “Yep. Took some time,” admitted a fourth. A fifth remarked, “Is that a rug?!” What are your thoughts on the optical illusion?

