Brain teaser challenge: Find the value of 3 in this maths puzzle without using a calculator

Are you tired after work and looking to do something productive? If yes, we have just the thing you need. Here we bring you an interesting brain teaser that is sure to make you use your mind in creative ways. This brain teaser features a maths-related puzzle that may seem easy but can turn out to be a real challenge. Only those with good maths skills might be able to solve this question. Do you think you have what it takes to find the solution for this? If yes, take a look at the brain teaser below and try solving it in just 30 seconds. Here's a hint to get you started: think about the relationship between the numbers in the equation. This brain teaser was shared by the page "Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles".

This brain teaser was shared by the page "Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles". This Instagram page is known for posting numerous kinds of brain teasers. Their puzzles range from maths questions to logical reasoning ones. In their latest question, it reads, "If 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, then what is the value of 3 = ?"

Your time to solve this question starts now...

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to teh comments section of the post to share their answers.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "6×7=42,,5×6=30,,,4×5=20,,3×4=12,,2×3=6."

A second added, "9, As 7*6=42, 6*5=30, 5*4=20, So 3*3=9"

"7*6=42, 6*5=30, 5*4=20, 3*3=9" commented a third.

Many others replied to the post by saying that "6" is the correct answer.

