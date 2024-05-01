 Brain teaser challenge: Find the value of 3 in this maths puzzle without using a calculator | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser challenge: Find the value of 3 in this maths puzzle without using a calculator

ByVrinda Jain
May 01, 2024 08:59 PM IST

This brain teaser features a maths-related puzzle that may seem easy but can turn out to be a real challenge.

Are you tired after work and looking to do something productive? If yes, we have just the thing you need. Here we bring you an interesting brain teaser that is sure to make you use your mind in creative ways. This brain teaser features a maths-related puzzle that may seem easy but can turn out to be a real challenge. Only those with good maths skills might be able to solve this question. Do you think you have what it takes to find the solution for this? If yes, take a look at the brain teaser below and try solving it in just 30 seconds. Here's a hint to get you started: think about the relationship between the numbers in the equation.

This brain teaser was shared by the page "Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles".
This brain teaser was shared by the page "Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles".

This brain teaser was shared by the page "Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles". This Instagram page is known for posting numerous kinds of brain teasers. Their puzzles range from maths questions to logical reasoning ones. In their latest question, it reads, "If 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, then what is the value of 3 = ?"

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Your time to solve this question starts now...

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6If2ZsxyT-/

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to teh comments section of the post to share their answers.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "6×7=42,,5×6=30,,,4×5=20,,3×4=12,,2×3=6."

A second added, "9, As 7*6=42, 6*5=30, 5*4=20, So 3*3=9"

"7*6=42, 6*5=30, 5*4=20, 3*3=9" commented a third.

Many others replied to the post by saying that "6" is the correct answer.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Reddit. The question states, “Hello. The first clue is hidden within this image. Find it, and it will lead you to other clues. Do not overlook anything. Everything has a purpose. Good luck.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Brain teaser challenge: Find the value of 3 in this maths puzzle without using a calculator
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On