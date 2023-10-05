Brain teaser: Do you have what it takes to solve this maths puzzle

Maths is a subject that many people love. Several people find it intriguing to solve puzzles and questions related to maths. And, if you are one of them, we have a maths brain teaser for you that might leave you perplexed.

Can you solve this question?

The question was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathwithmanish. It states, "If 60% of the students in a school are boys and the number of girls 972. Find the number of boys."

The question also has four options, out of which one is the solution. The options are "1258," "1458," "1324," and "1624."

Take a look at this maths brain teaser below:

This post was shared on September 17. Since being shared, it has been liked several times. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their solutions. Several said the possible answer is 1458. Many even gave an explanation for the solution.

Here's what people are saying about the post:

An individual wrote, "B is the correct answer. 972=girls, 972÷4= 242. Then 60% of boys in the school 242×60=1458."

A second said, "972÷(100-60=)40×60= 1458."

"972/2+972=486+972=1458," posted a third.

A fourth added, "972 is 40% part so 972/0.4=2430. 2430 is 100% part so 2430-972= 1458."

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. In a math puzzle shared by an Instagram user, the page asked, “Which number will replace the question mark? 18+15=313, 14+22=326, 7+18=235, so 10+40=?”

Do you think you can solve this?

