Brain Teaser: Find 5 lemons hidden among these cute chicks

A brain teaser created by Hungarian digital artist Gergely Dudás has been causing quite a stir on the Internet. The brain teaser features pops of different colours, but most of it is in the same shades of yellow. The challenge lies in finding five lemons that are cleverly hidden in plain sight. Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find five lemons hidden in plain sight among chicks?(Gergely Dudás)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can you spot 5 lemons?” reads the caption posted alongside the brain teaser shared on Facebook.

This seek-and-find brain teaser features chicks hanging out together. Some have cute accessories like scarves, hats, or sunglasses; one even has a gift! But hidden among them are five sneaky lemons. Can you spot them all? Put your observation skills to the test and see how quickly you can find them all.

Take a look at this brain teaser featuring lemons and chicks below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared two days ago on Facebook, the brain teaser has accumulated close to 300 reactions, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the brain teaser to share their thoughts.

Check out the reactions of Facebook users to this mind-bending brain teaser:

An individual joked, “Good one! Now I can make lemonade.” “I love these! Thanks for sharing some fun and joy with us all,” expressed another. A third added, “Yes, it took me a while to find the first one and then I knew what I was looking for.” “Found them - My goodness - next time we’ll have to look for strawberries in a basket of raspberries,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “Squee! The top hat gets me every time. So cute!”

Still can’t find lemons? The below picture will help you spot them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brain Teaser: The image highlights five lemons among chicks. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, an egg-related brain teaser left people scratching their heads. It asks a simple question, “I have six eggs. I broke two. I fried two. I ate two. How many are left?” Can you crack this puzzle in just 5 seconds?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON