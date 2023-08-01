Home / Trending / You’re a maths genius if you can solve this brain teaser in just 10 seconds

You’re a maths genius if you can solve this brain teaser in just 10 seconds

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 01, 2023 10:04 AM IST

The brain teaser that challenges puzzle enthusiasts to find the value of an equation in 10 seconds or less was shared on Instagram.

Brain teasers are an excellent way to sharpen your mind and boost your problem-solving skills. These puzzles come in various forms and require logical thinking, creativity, and critical reasoning to solve. Whether you enjoy riddles, puzzles, or tricky math problems, brain teasers are a fun and exciting way to pass the time alone or with friends. So, if you’re looking for a fun and challenging activity, why not try your hands at this mind-bending puzzle?

Can you solve this brain teaser in 10 seconds or less? Your time starts now...(Instagram/@puzzles)
“What’s the answer?” reads the caption alongside the brain teaser shared on the Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math and Logic!’ The brain teaser features a pair of shoes, an animated character and a whistle. Each of them holds a specific value. The challenge is to find their individual values and use them in the last equation to determine their combined value. So, are you ready to put your mind to the test? The clock is ticking, and the answer awaits your thinking skills!

Take a look at this intriguing brain teaser below and solve it in 10 seconds or less:

The brain teaser was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since collected close to 1,500 likes. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share the answers they got after solving this brain-scrambling maths puzzle.

Here’s how people reacted to this maths brain teaser:

“20 rounding up and Assuming the whistle is .25,” posted an individual. Another added, “26 is the right answer.” “30 is the answer. 10 + 5 = 15 x 2 = 30,” claimed a third. A fourth shared, “It’s 60 because if you guys didn’t notice there is a multiplication in the last question.” “19 is the correct answer,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “16 is the correct answer.” “Y’all have to look at the last one, the pics are different so you can’t just use the same numbers. It’s 10+4×2 now instead of 10+5×4,” joined a seventh. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did you manage to solve it without looking at the comments and within the given time?

