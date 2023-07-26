Can you solve this brain teaser without using a pen and paper?

Many of us enjoy solving brain teasers we stumble upon while browsing our social media feeds. And the feeling of correctly solving these puzzles is unmatched. In fact, some of us even share these puzzles with our loved ones to test their problem-solving skills, adding a whole new dimension of competitiveness and fun. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser to challenge your family and friends, then this one is just right for you. Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this maths puzzle?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

The brain teaser was shared on the Twitter account Puzzle Tricks. It features different fruits, each holding a value. People are challenged to use these values to solve a maths problem given at the end of the brain teaser. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle? And can you solve it faster than your friends?

Take a look at the mind-bending brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on July 9 on Twitter. It has since accumulated a flurry of likes and retweets. Puzzle enthusiasts quickly flocked to the comments section to drop answers they got after solving this brain teaser.

Check out a few reactions to this brain teaser featuring fruits below:

An individual wrote, “Answer is 100.” “55?” enquired another. “2B=30=>B=15 4C=20=>C=5 2A=8=>A=4 B+(C*A)= 15+(20)= 35,” commented a third. A fourth posted, “15 + 5 x 4 = 15 + 20 = 35.”

Did you manage to solve the maths puzzle? If you have trouble solving this brain teaser, here’s a useful tip: try applying BODMAS to solve it. Additionally, the given values represent two cherries. If you calculate the value of one cherry, you will be able to solve the puzzle.

For those still needing help, we are providing one way to solve the brain teaser. According to the puzzle, two bananas hold a value of 30, two pairs of cherries equal 20, and two green apples equal 8. By using these values in the last equation and applying BODMAS, we get 35.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON