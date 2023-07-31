Think you’re a maths whiz? Try solving this brain teaser

Brain teasers that feature maths questions are often rewarding to solve. Not only do they exercise our cognitive abilities, but they also provide a sense of satisfaction when we finally figure out the solution. And if you are looking for one to challenge yourself or pass the time, try your hands at this brain teaser featuring cars. Can you solve it without using a pen and paper? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle?(Instagram/@puzzles)

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math and Logic!’ with thinking face emoticons as the caption. A text overlay on the brain teaser reads, “What’s the answer?” The picture features cars of different colours - blue, red and green - each carrying a value. All you have to do is find the value of individual cars and apply it to the last equation to solve it. Are you ready to take on this seemingly simple maths puzzle? Your time starts now.

Take a look at this brain teaser inspired by cars here:

The brain teaser was shared a while back on Instagram. When people were presented with this brain teaser, they shared varied answers. While some expressed that the answer is “11,” others shared that it is 15. A few even wrote that they got “20” upon solving this brain teaser.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“11 because 6×3 = 18, 3×3= 9 and 2×3= 6. Using these values in different coloured cars, we get 2+3+6= 11,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “11 is the correct answer.” “15 is the right answer,” claimed a third. A fourth commented, “20. The red car can’t have the same value as the green car, so the value of the green car is (-2). The solution is 20.” “Two solutions: 15 or 20 [(6*3-3) or (6*3-(-2))],” expressed a fifth.

Did you manage to solve it without using a pen and paper or a calculator? We are sharing one way to solve this puzzle for those who can’t. One way of solving this is by finding out the values of individual cars and using them in the last equation. According to the puzzle, the blue car holds a value of 6, and the red and the green cars equal 3. So, by applying the BODMAS rule, we get 15. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser featuring cars?

