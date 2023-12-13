Brain Teaser: Find the sum of two numbers using logical reasoning

Many people enjoy solving brain teasers, which is why posts featuring them often gain significant traction online. And if you are someone who loves puzzles and is looking for a challenge, then we have a brain teaser just for you. It challenges people to find the sum of two numbers based on a given pattern.

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle without using pen and paper?(X/@brixwe)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What do you get?” reads the caption to this brain teaser shared on X. As per the brain teaser, if the sum of two fours is 20, two fives is 30, two sixes is 42 and two sevens is 56, then what will be the sum of two nines? The key to solving the brain teaser is to analyze the pattern. Do you think you can solve it?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since garnered over 2,200 views, and numerous likes. A few even dropped comments after solving this brain teaser.

Check out a few reactions here:

“90 is the answer,” posted an individual.

Another added, “My guess is 90.”

“9+9=18 + 72 = 90,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Someone explain it to me. I got 10,12,14 figured I use 16 & 56+16 is 72. What am I missing?”

Many in the comments unanimously agree that “90” is the correct answer to this brain teaser.

Did you solve this brain teaser? If yes, what did you get?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail