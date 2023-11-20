Brain Teaser: 'Genius can solve in 6 seconds.' Can you?

Mathematics is not a subject that many people enjoy. However, those passionate about it can understand the unmatched satisfaction of solving a problem correctly. And if you are a true maths whiz, we have a brain teaser challenge for you. An Instagram page has shared it with the claim that 'genius people can solve it in six seconds'. Do you have what it takes to beat the clock and prove that you are a genius? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question?(Instagram/@quiz_master_idea)

"Genius can solve in 6 seconds," reads the caption written along with the brain teaser shared on the Instagram page named Mathematics. The question is: What is the result of '7+5-4+8+6*0'? The page provides four options to choose from. Option A says 22, option B says 0, option C says 16, and option D says none of these. Can you solve this math problem in six seconds? Your time starts now...

The brain teaser was shared five days ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 3.4 lakh times and nearly 2,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

"0 is the right answer," posted an individual.

Another added, "16 is the correct answer."

"None of these," shared a third.

A fourth wrote, "At the end, you multiply by 0."

Many in the comments section unanimously agree that "22" is the correct answer to this question.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

