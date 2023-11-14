close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you find the hidden SpongeBob SquarePants amid Pikachus?

Brain Teaser: Can you find the hidden SpongeBob SquarePants amid Pikachus?

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 14, 2023 12:02 AM IST

There is a SpongeBob SquarePants hidden in plain sight among Pikachus. Can you spot the famous cartoon in five seconds?

A brain teaser circulating on social media is leaving people perplexed as they try to answer the question, “Can you find the hidden SpongeBob?” The brain teaser features a sea of Pikachus. But hidden among them in plain sight is SpongeBob SquarePants. Can you find the famous cartoon character in five seconds?

Brain Teaser: You have only five seconds to spot the hidden SpongeBob SquarePants in this pic. (Instagram/@menace3k)
Brain Teaser: You have only five seconds to spot the hidden SpongeBob SquarePants in this pic. (Instagram/@menace3k)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you find the ‘dog’ in this puzzle?

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram page Menace3k with the caption, “Can y’all find SpongeBob?” The page regularly posts mind-bending brain teasers and optical illusions. They recently shared a particularly challenging one that has SpongeBob SquarePants hidden among a sea of Pikachus. What makes this brain teaser even more difficult is that SpongeBob is of the same colour as Pikachus, making it harder to spot.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Instagram here:

The brain teaser was posted three days ago on Instagram. It has since then gripped many people and garnered over one lakh views. The brain teaser has also received close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people responded to this intriguing brain teaser:

“In the mid bottom left corner,” posted an Instagram user.

Another joked, “That’s way much easier, the SpongeBob is right next to the yellow one between the other two yellows.”

“Yeah I found him,” expressed a third.

Were you able to spot the elusive SpongeBob in this brain teaser? If yes, how much did you take to do so?

Also Read| Are you good at puzzles? Help this witch find her broom in this brain teaser

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out