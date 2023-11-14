Brain Teaser: Can you find the hidden SpongeBob SquarePants amid Pikachus?

A brain teaser circulating on social media is leaving people perplexed as they try to answer the question, “Can you find the hidden SpongeBob?” The brain teaser features a sea of Pikachus. But hidden among them in plain sight is SpongeBob SquarePants. Can you find the famous cartoon character in five seconds? Brain Teaser: You have only five seconds to spot the hidden SpongeBob SquarePants in this pic. (Instagram/@menace3k)

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram page Menace3k with the caption, “Can y’all find SpongeBob?” The page regularly posts mind-bending brain teasers and optical illusions. They recently shared a particularly challenging one that has SpongeBob SquarePants hidden among a sea of Pikachus. What makes this brain teaser even more difficult is that SpongeBob is of the same colour as Pikachus, making it harder to spot.

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Instagram here:

The brain teaser was posted three days ago on Instagram. It has since then gripped many people and garnered over one lakh views. The brain teaser has also received close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people responded to this intriguing brain teaser:

“In the mid bottom left corner,” posted an Instagram user.

Another joked, “That’s way much easier, the SpongeBob is right next to the yellow one between the other two yellows.”

“Yeah I found him,” expressed a third.

Were you able to spot the elusive SpongeBob in this brain teaser? If yes, how much did you take to do so?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online. ...view detail