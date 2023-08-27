Brain Teaser: How many triangles can you count in this pic?

A brain teaser circulating on social media has been perplexing puzzle enthusiasts. The task involves tallying up the total count of triangles within a given picture. Are you up for this challenge? It demands more than the eye meets.

Brain Teaser: Can you count all the triangles inside this hexagon? (X/@fasc1nate)

“How many triangles can you find in this image?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) account Fascinating.

The brain teaser shared on Twitter features a hexagon, and a multitude of triangles are housed inside it. Can you count them all? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser featuring traingles here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on the micro-blogging platform. It has since accumulated over 8.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share the number of triangles they can count in this particular brain teaser.

Here’s what people have to say about this brain teaser:

“I don’t care how many people post it, I ain’t counting those triangles,” posted an individual.

Another expressed, “I don’t want to count, I want to know the correct answer.”

“Probably like 54,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “After seeing this for an hour can everything appear as squares & hexagons.”

“Could count up to 36. Not sure about the answer though,” wrote a fifth.

