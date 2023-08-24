News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Try to spot more than three numbers in this pic

Brain Teaser: Try to spot more than three numbers in this pic

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 24, 2023 12:13 PM IST

It's easy to spot the numbers 6, 8, and 4 in this brain teaser, but there are other numbers concealed within the picture as well. Can you spot them all?

A brain teaser that has been doing the rounds on the Internet has baffled puzzle lovers. It presents a simple task: count the numbers within a set of overlapping digits. Think you are a genius? Put your skills to the test and see if you can solve this tricky brain teaser.

Brain Teaser: How many numbers can you count in this pic?(X/@Enezator)
Brain Teaser: How many numbers can you count in this pic?(X/@Enezator)

“How many different numbers do you see?” posted an X (formerly Twitter) user, Enezator, while sharing a brain teaser on the micro-blogging platform.

This tricky brain teaser showcases a set of numbers that are overlapping each other. At first glance, it’s easy to spot 6, 8, and 4, but more numbers are concealed within this viral brainteaser. Can you uncover them all?

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on social media below:

How many numbers were you able to spot? Five, seven, or nine? When X users were presented with this brain teaser, they shared varied opinions.

An individual wrote, “Please, don’t stress me.”

“Except 5 and 7,” remarked another. To this, an individual replied, “7 is there. Turn it upside down.”

A third posted, “I see all from 0 to 9, except 5.”

“Just woke up can’t do this now,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth shared, “I’m still stuck here, come back to put in one more number make it total 10 numbers: 1, 6, 0, 8, 0, 2, 9, 4, 1, 7. Any correct answer? No, don’t stress me up.”

“6, 8, 9, 2, 4, 1. I don’t like maths,” commented a sixth.

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on X. It has since been viewed over 7.6 lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser?

