Can you solve this tricky brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka?

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka posted a challenging brain teaser on August 20 on Twitter. It requires puzzle enthusiasts to guess the missing number. Would you like to take on this mind-bending challenge? Brain Teaser: Can you guess what should come in the blank space?(Twitter/@hvgoenka)

“So what’s missing? Let’s see if you can get the answer. Hint: it’s not 6,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing a brain teaser on Twitter. The brain teaser shows five numbers written on a piece of paper. All you need to guess is what should come in the blank space.

Take a look at the brain teaser challenge posted by Harsh Goenka below:

Harsh Goenka shared this brain teaser on August 19. It has since accumulated over 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section to share answers.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka:

“It’s the reverse!” posted a Twitter user.

Another added, “Possibly 5, or 9, or 2 depending on sequence. It’s either 3+2 & 4+1 or 3*1+2 & 4*2+1 or 3*2-1 & 4*1-2 respectively. More sequences are possible & each will present some number.”

“I’ve switched to automatic my friend,” joked a third.

Many in the comments sections simply wrote “R”.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser?

Earlier, Harsh Goenka recently tweeted a brain teaser challenging people to locate a house that was up for sale within 10 seconds. Although some were able to spot the house with a ‘sold’ sign quickly, others required more time.

