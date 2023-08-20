News / Trending / Can you solve this tricky brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka?

Can you solve this tricky brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka?

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 20, 2023 09:19 AM IST

The brain teaser prompts individuals to identify ‘what is missing’ among the sequence of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka posted a challenging brain teaser on August 20 on Twitter. It requires puzzle enthusiasts to guess the missing number. Would you like to take on this mind-bending challenge?

Brain Teaser: Can you guess what should come in the blank space?(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
Brain Teaser: Can you guess what should come in the blank space?(Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Also Read| Think you have eagle eyes? Find the bee lurking in this garden

“So what’s missing? Let’s see if you can get the answer. Hint: it’s not 6,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing a brain teaser on Twitter. The brain teaser shows five numbers written on a piece of paper. All you need to guess is what should come in the blank space.

Take a look at the brain teaser challenge posted by Harsh Goenka below:

Harsh Goenka shared this brain teaser on August 19. It has since accumulated over 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section to share answers.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka:

“It’s the reverse!” posted a Twitter user.

Another added, “Possibly 5, or 9, or 2 depending on sequence. It’s either 3+2 & 4+1 or 3*1+2 & 4*2+1 or 3*2-1 & 4*1-2 respectively. More sequences are possible & each will present some number.”

“I’ve switched to automatic my friend,” joked a third.

Many in the comments sections simply wrote “R”.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser?

Earlier, Harsh Goenka recently tweeted a brain teaser challenging people to locate a house that was up for sale within 10 seconds. Although some were able to spot the house with a ‘sold’ sign quickly, others required more time.

Also Read| This brain teaser might make your mind spin. Can you solve it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out