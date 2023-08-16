Brain Teasesr: Think you have eagle eyes? Find the bee lurking in this garden

A brain teaser created and shared by Hungary-based digital artist Gergely Dudás has been doing the rounds on the Internet and has left many people stumped. It depicts a beautiful garden with a variety of animals, such as penguins, a bear, and sheep, but the real challenge is finding a bee that is cleverly hidden in plain sight. Are you ready to take on this challenge? Brain Teaser: A bee is hiding in plain sight in this garden. Can you spot it quickly?(Gergely Dudás )

“Can you spot a bee?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The picture features a garden of yellow flowers, where animals are relaxing, and a bear is trying to catch a bee in a net. Can you help the bear with this task?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser shared on Facebook five days ago has garnered almost 300 reactions and is still gaining attention. Numerous individuals commented on the post to express their opinions, with some spotting the bee quickly while others took longer to locate it.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser featuring animals in a garden:

A Facebook user exclaimed, “Found it!”

“Took two seconds. Just got lucky that I looked right at it,” posted another.

A third added, “Can’t believe it. The first place I looked, and there it was. Just lucky today.”

“Thank you. I just wonder how you come up with ideas for things to blend in so well,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Omg, that took me forever! Good one!”

Did you manage to find the bee? If you did, you have exceptional observation skills. If you’re still searching for the answer to this seek-and-find puzzle, the picture below will be helpful.

Brain Teaser: The image highlights the bee in the garden. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, the artist shared a challenge with his Facebook followers. It involved spotting three foxes camouflaged among a pack of red pandas. While some individuals found the challenge simple, others struggled to spot the elusive foxes.

