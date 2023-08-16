Home / Trending / Brain Teasesr: Think you have eagle eyes? Find the bee lurking in this garden

Brain Teasesr: Think you have eagle eyes? Find the bee lurking in this garden

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 16, 2023 07:46 PM IST

While some spotted the bee quickly, others took longer to locate it.

A brain teaser created and shared by Hungary-based digital artist Gergely Dudás has been doing the rounds on the Internet and has left many people stumped. It depicts a beautiful garden with a variety of animals, such as penguins, a bear, and sheep, but the real challenge is finding a bee that is cleverly hidden in plain sight. Are you ready to take on this challenge?

Brain Teaser: A bee is hiding in plain sight in this garden. Can you spot it quickly?(Gergely Dudás )
Brain Teaser: A bee is hiding in plain sight in this garden. Can you spot it quickly?(Gergely Dudás )

Also Read| Brain Teaser: Find 5 lemons hidden among these cute chicks

“Can you spot a bee?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The picture features a garden of yellow flowers, where animals are relaxing, and a bear is trying to catch a bee in a net. Can you help the bear with this task?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser shared on Facebook five days ago has garnered almost 300 reactions and is still gaining attention. Numerous individuals commented on the post to express their opinions, with some spotting the bee quickly while others took longer to locate it.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser featuring animals in a garden:

A Facebook user exclaimed, “Found it!”

“Took two seconds. Just got lucky that I looked right at it,” posted another.

A third added, “Can’t believe it. The first place I looked, and there it was. Just lucky today.”

“Thank you. I just wonder how you come up with ideas for things to blend in so well,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Omg, that took me forever! Good one!”

Did you manage to find the bee? If you did, you have exceptional observation skills. If you’re still searching for the answer to this seek-and-find puzzle, the picture below will be helpful.

Brain Teaser: The image highlights the bee in the garden. (Gergely Dudás)
Brain Teaser: The image highlights the bee in the garden. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, the artist shared a challenge with his Facebook followers. It involved spotting three foxes camouflaged among a pack of red pandas. While some individuals found the challenge simple, others struggled to spot the elusive foxes.

Also Read| Can you solve this viral maths question in 5 seconds?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out