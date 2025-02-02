Brain teaser: If you can spot the hidden number in this tricky illusion, you'll join the genius club

Brain teasers have become a growing trend on the internet, captivating users with their tricky illusions and puzzles. These mind-bending challenges not only keep us engaged but also test our cognitive and observational skills. If you enjoy solving these visual mysteries, we have a new challenge for you! A brain teaser puzzled users, asking them to spot a hidden number. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The latest eye test puzzle

A new brain teaser has been shared on X by the account Brainy Bits Hub, and it has left users scratching their heads. The puzzle is an optical illusion that tests visual perception by asking viewers to identify a hidden number within a patterned background. This challenge puts colour differentiation and observation skills to the test, making it a fascinating activity for those who love visual riddles.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

Earlier optical illusion challenge on Instagram

Prior to this, another intriguing optical illusion was shared on Instagram by the account @br4inteaserhub. This puzzle presents a desert-like scene filled with scattered rocks and boulders, creating a rugged and textured landscape. However, hidden within this challenging terrain is a deer, and the task is to spot it.

The text at the top of the image reads:

"Test Your Vision: Only the sharpest eyes can find the deer in this picture??"

Check out the puzzle here:

The illusion has drawn significant engagement, with users eagerly attempting to locate the concealed animal. Many have commented on how tricky the challenge is, proving that such brain teasers continue to be a favourite pastime for those who enjoy testing their visual acuity.

Why brain teasers are so popular?

The appeal of brain teasers lies in their ability to stimulate the mind while providing a fun and engaging distraction. Whether it's an optical illusion, a hidden object puzzle, or a complex mathematical riddle, these challenges encourage logical thinking and problem-solving skills. They also spark discussions online, as users share their attempts and debate the correct answers.

If you’re up for the challenge, take a look at these puzzles and see if you can solve them! Do you have the sharp eyes needed to crack these illusions? Let us know how quickly you spot the hidden details!