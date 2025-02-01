Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser: You're a genius in disguise, if you decode this baffling maths challenge

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 01, 2025 02:26 PM IST

A brain teaser shared on X confused thousands, sparking over 8k views and 500 comments.

Mathematics and brain teasers make a fascinating combination, often challenging our minds and offering a great way to engage with problem-solving skills. While many of us may have found maths lessons at school to be a mix of dread and confusion, brain teasers have always had the power to spark curiosity and interest. If you're a fan of such puzzles, there's a new brain teaser making the rounds online that is sure to intrigue you.

A brain teaser shared on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)
A brain teaser shared on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Only a keen thinker can crack this mind-boggling brain teaser that 99% fail to solve)

The puzzle: can you solve it?

Shared on the social media platform X by the account 'Brainy Quiz', the puzzle reads:

“Puzzle Game, 9 = 72, 8 = 56, 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, 3 = ??”

Check out the puzzle here:

This puzzle has already amassed over 8,000 views and generated more than 500 comments, quickly capturing the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. The puzzle appears deceptively simple, yet it has had people scratching their heads as they attempt to unravel the pattern behind these numbers.

Public reactions: A range of answers and theories

As the puzzle circulates, users have offered various solutions, some with confidence and others with a mix of confusion and curiosity. One user suggested, “The pattern is based on multiplication—each number seems to be multiplied by its preceding number.” Another user wrote, “It’s a tricky one, but I think the answer is 12!” While some are throwing out answers based on pure guesswork, others are breaking down the sequence and exploring mathematical patterns in detail.

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this numerical puzzle, you'll be called a math wizard)

Several comments dive into more complex theories: “Maybe the solution has something to do with factorials or a hidden mathematical property,” pondered one user, while another chimed in, “I’m convinced this one’s a trick. The sequence doesn’t seem to add up logically!”

On the lighter side, some users enjoyed the challenge but couldn't quite crack the code. One playful comment read, “I’ve spent 10 minutes on this and feel like my brain might explode!” Others offered encouragement, “It’s all about thinking outside the box. Don’t give up!”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On