Brain teaser: You're a genius in disguise, if you decode this baffling maths challenge

Mathematics and brain teasers make a fascinating combination, often challenging our minds and offering a great way to engage with problem-solving skills. While many of us may have found maths lessons at school to be a mix of dread and confusion, brain teasers have always had the power to spark curiosity and interest. If you're a fan of such puzzles, there's a new brain teaser making the rounds online that is sure to intrigue you. A brain teaser shared on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The puzzle: can you solve it?

Shared on the social media platform X by the account 'Brainy Quiz', the puzzle reads:

“Puzzle Game, 9 = 72, 8 = 56, 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, 3 = ??”

Check out the puzzle here:

This puzzle has already amassed over 8,000 views and generated more than 500 comments, quickly capturing the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. The puzzle appears deceptively simple, yet it has had people scratching their heads as they attempt to unravel the pattern behind these numbers.

Public reactions: A range of answers and theories

As the puzzle circulates, users have offered various solutions, some with confidence and others with a mix of confusion and curiosity. One user suggested, “The pattern is based on multiplication—each number seems to be multiplied by its preceding number.” Another user wrote, “It’s a tricky one, but I think the answer is 12!” While some are throwing out answers based on pure guesswork, others are breaking down the sequence and exploring mathematical patterns in detail.

Several comments dive into more complex theories: “Maybe the solution has something to do with factorials or a hidden mathematical property,” pondered one user, while another chimed in, “I’m convinced this one’s a trick. The sequence doesn’t seem to add up logically!”

On the lighter side, some users enjoyed the challenge but couldn't quite crack the code. One playful comment read, “I’ve spent 10 minutes on this and feel like my brain might explode!” Others offered encouragement, “It’s all about thinking outside the box. Don’t give up!”