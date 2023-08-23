Brain Teaser: One matchstick is all it takes to fix this equation

Are you feeling mid-week blues and looking for a brain teaser to ward them off? This brain teaser involves an equation that can be solved with just one matchstick if it is moved in the right spot.

“Can you fix the equation?” wrote X user Tansu YEĞEN while sharing a brain teaser on the micro-blogging platform. The puzzle involves moving just one matchstick to correct the equation: ‘6+4=4’. Can you put your puzzle-solving skills to the test and find the solution?

Take a look at this tricky brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on X. It has since accumulated over 4.3 lakh views. The share has also collected over 900 likes and numerous retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“There are, in fact, three, not two, solutions: 5+4 = 9, 8-4 = 4, 0+4 = 4,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Use the stick from the plus to make an 8. 8 - 4 = 4.”

“Just move the match stick in six to an upright position to turn it into zero and the equation balances,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Remove one match from ‘+’ sign and use it to turn ‘6’ into ‘8’. The new equation will be ‘8-4=4’ which is correct.”

