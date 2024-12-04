Brain teaser: Solve this tricky puzzle in 2 minutes if you're a true math genius

Brain teasers are puzzles that help us sharpen our minds and improve our ability to think clearly. They often engage us with tricky problems, which boost our focus and problem-solving skills. Maths brain teasers encourage us to think logically, teach us how to spot patterns, and approach challenges from different angles. Put your maths skills to the test with this challenging puzzle.(Screengrab X/@jitendra789789)

Solving brain teasers can make you quicker and more effective at solving problems in everyday situations.

Recently, a maths brain teaser posted on X by @jitendra789789 challenges you to solve a tricky maths puzzle that tests your logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Can you crack it and prove your mental agility?

What is the brain teaser all about?

The brain teaser presents the expression ‘6 - 3 ÷ 3 x 2’ and challenges you to find the correct answer.

This puzzle involves a mix of subtraction, division, and multiplication, which requires applying the correct order of operations to determine the solution.

Answer options for this brain teaser are A: 2, B: 10, C: 4, and D: None.

Think you can crack this? Try solving this brain teaser.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

X users are actively trying to solve the brain teaser and commenting their answers.

One of the users trying to solve the brain teaser wrote, “Start with division and multiplication first: 3 ÷ 3 = 1, then 1 x 2 = 2. Subtract 2 from 6 to get 4”.

Another user also suggested that the correct answer is option C (4).

Were you able to crack it? Keep solving such maths brain teasers to sharpen your mind and boost your problem-solving skills.