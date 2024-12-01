Crack this deceptive maths brain teaser and prove that you are a puzzle champion

This simple and yet engaging brain teaser, designed to test logical thinking and problem-solving skills, is the perfect way to get your brain muscles working on a Sunday. The puzzle offers you two simple equations and asks you to determine the value of two variable B and C.(X/@brain_teaser_1)

This brain teaser is perfect for you as its simplicity hides its complexity. The problem might appear straightforward but it requires logical thinking to solve. It encourages you to approach it step-by-step rather than by guessing the answer.

(Also read: Think you're a mastermind? Solve this tricky office murder mystery)

So get ready for a quick mental workout if you enjoy math puzzles!

The brain teaser, shared on X by @brain_teaser_1, who often shares enjoyable yet simple puzzles on their account, appears to be a straightforward equation at first.

But, its difficulty lies in its test for quick-thinking. If you can solve this in under 30 seconds, you are surely a maths whiz who is an expert at brain teasers.

The puzzle offers you two simple equations and asks you to determine the value of two variable B and C.

The post says: B+C=60, B-C=40, B/C=?

Take a look at the post here:

While it might appear easy to solve, the solution relies on logical steps rather than trial and error. So carefully reason, use your algebra skills and figure out the right answer.

An enjoyable brain teaser

The brain teaser is unique in a way that solving it might take you less time than guessing the answer. Neither is the wrong approach but the best way is the one that yields you the correct answer in the quickest manner.

You might enjoy this puzzle more than other as it offers a satisfying and clear answer unlike riddles that might sometimes have multiple answers.

This is a puzzle for all: simple enough for students learning algebra yet engaging enough to challenge adults. So share it around with your friends and family, test your logical thinking skills and see which one of you can figure out the answer to this puzzle the fastest. (Also read: Only the brightest minds can crack this challenging maths puzzle)