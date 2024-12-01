Only the brightest minds can crack this challenging maths puzzle that's leaving many perplexed

For many of us, maths was a subject to dread in school—some loved it, but most tried to avoid it. However, there’s one aspect of maths that intrigues and excites almost everyone: brain teasers! These puzzles challenge the mind, requiring logical thinking, pattern recognition, and a spark of creativity. Unlike traditional problems, they often demand you to think outside the box and approach solutions from unique angles. A brain teaser challenged users' problem-solving skills. (X/@MATHSWITHZIA)

(Also read: You're a true word master if you can crack this BBC brain teaser that's puzzling everyone)

If you’re a fan of maths puzzles, here’s a treat for you—a brain teaser recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Maths with Zia.

The brain teaser

The intriguing problem reads:

“P + Q = 6, 3P - Q = 2. Q ÷ P = ?”

This teaser has captivated puzzle enthusiasts across social media, sparking debates and a rush to find the correct answer. Solving it demands careful thinking and a step-by-step approach to unravel the relationships between the variables.

Check out the brain teaser here:

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has grabbed attention on social media. A similar challenge was shared earlier by X user @brain_teaser_1, which featured three equations that puzzled users:

“312 = 36, 412 = 47, 512 = 58, 612 = ?”

Take a look here at the brain teaser:

These types of problems test not just your mathematical skills but also your ability to spot patterns and apply unconventional methods.

(Also read: Brain teaser: How would you divide £7,936? Only the sharpest minds can solve this family puzzle)

Think you’re a genius?

If you pride yourself on your maths abilities, these brain teasers are perfect for putting your skills to the test. Not only do they challenge your intellect, but they’re also a fun way to engage with others, compare answers, and spark friendly debates.

Are you up for the challenge? Try solving these puzzles and see if you can crack the code! Whether you’re a maths lover or someone who simply enjoys a good riddle, these brain teasers are sure to entertain and maybe even frustrate you—in the best way possible.