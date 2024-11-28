Brain teaser: How would you divide £7,936? Only the sharpest minds can solve this family puzzle

Brain teasers are puzzles that force you to think out of the box, challenge your mind and help you improve problem-solving skills. Solving brain teasers is a great way to keep your mind sharp and test your thinking skills. Here’s a brain teaser for you to try: Can you solve the puzzle and split the money fairly? Can you solve the puzzle and split the money fairly?(Screengrab Reddit/@r/brainteasers)

This brain teaser posted on Reddit by @r/brainteasers challenges you to put your logical thinking to the test. It involves dividing a sum of money fairly among family members, but with specific conditions that make the solution trickier than it seems.

Can you figure out how to split the money fairly among the family members?

The brain teaser

The brain teaser challenges you to fairly divide a sum of money between a number of people in a family. The puzzle goes like this: A man has passed away, leaving £7936 ( ₹7,93,600) to be split between his widow, four daughters, and three sons. Before he died, he made it clear that each daughter should receive twice as much as their mother, and each son should receive twice as much as their mother as well.

This brain teaser was posted with the caption, “I think there is an error, I have the official answer but it doesn't make sense”.

Do you think you can solve it? Give it a try. If you can solve this one within a minute, you are a true puzzle genius.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Solution

Solving brain teasers is not just entertaining but also beneficial for your mind. These puzzles improve problem-solving skills by training you to approach challenges logically and creatively. They enhance memory and focus, as solving them requires concentration and recalling information.

Regularly engaging with such brain teasers keeps your brain active, boosting mental agility and adaptability to new ideas.