If you solve this mind-boggling brain teaser in 30 seconds, you are a maths champion

It's time to check out today's brain teaser and if you can solve this one within 30 seconds, you are a true maths champion.

The brain teaser was shared on X by user @RHSTUDYZONE and presents a series of equations:

x+y = 3, x-y = 1. What is 4xy = ?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This may seem like an easy puzzle but requires you to focus and use your quick-thinking skills to solve the equations in a speedy way. Dial the clock back and remember your algebra lesson from school. It's time to prove that you are a master of maths!

Another tricky puzzle

If you liked solving that one, try this brain teaser which was also shared on X. User Maths with Zia has captured the attention of internet users with their puzzle that presents a simple mathematical expression that has left many baffled:

"2 x 3 = 3 x 2 = ?"

At first glance, it might seem like an simple equation, but it has caused quite a confusion. Can you solve it? If you're struggling, don't worry. Another equally mind-boggling brain teaser surfaced soon after, piquing the curiosity of netizens even further.

Here's a third puzzle to try out for you. Shared by Brainy Bits Hub on X, it presents a more abstract challenge than just maths.

"I can fly but I have no wings, I can cry but I have no eyes. What am I?"

If you were able to answer all three correctly, you are definitely a maths whiz and puzzle champion.