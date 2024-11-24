Only a maths whiz can solve this 'fruit algebra' brain teaser that has puzzled everyone

If you dreaded solving mathematics equation in school, we can make the subject fun for you through a unique brain teaser with a mathematical twist. This brain teaser is fun yet challenging at the same time. If you can solve this brain teaser about apples, bananas and coconuts, you are a true puzzle champion.(X/@garyhgoodridge)

This riddle, which some are calling "fruit algebra," had first gone viral in 2016 and several versions of it have appeared online since then. The puzzle simply presents three equation with three variables and your task is to solve the fourth equation after determining the value of each of the variables.

The puzzle shared on X by user @garyhgoodridges shows three equations which include three fruits -- coconut, banana and apples. The first equation shows three apples while the second has two bananas and an apple and the third a banana and a coconut. The last equation, that you have to solve, shows one of each fruit -- a coconut, banana and apple.

Your task if to find out the values of each of the fruit and solve the last equation.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

How the internet reacted

While some users were quick to solve the puzzle, many were left confused by it. "A piece of apple = 10 points A hand of bananas (4 in total- 1 point each)= 4 points Two halves of a coconut (1 point each)= 2 points The final answer for A piece of Apple + a hand of bananas (3 pieces) + a half of coconut = 10+3+1 =14 points," wrote one user explaining his attempt at solving the puzzle.

However, users claimed that many failed to notice the slight differences in the images used in the last equation. They said this changes the value of the fruit. Did you notice the difference in the fruits? Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If you were, you are truly a maths whiz.

