Only a logical thinker can determine the missing number in this tricky maths puzzle. Can you?

Maths has always been a subject that sparks intense debate. While it's a subject that many find challenging, it's also one that can be quite enjoyable, especially when paired with brain teasers. In our school days, we all struggled with basic equations, but today, maths problems often come in the form of riddles and puzzles that leave us scratching our heads. One such puzzle, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter), has grabbed internet's attention. A maths brain teaser on X puzzled users, sparking 16k views and over 800 comments. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The brain teaser that’s making waves

The puzzle, posted by user Brainy Bits Hub, presents an arithmetic equation with a missing digit. The caption reads, “Which number will come in the box?”, inviting users to solve the mystery.

The equation in question is:

363 + 1?7 = 560

Here, the question mark represents a missing digit, and the task is to figure out which number fits in place of the "?" to make the equation true. While it might appear simple at first, the combination of maths and a missing number has captured the curiosity of many.

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet reacts to the challenge

Since it was posted, the brain teaser has garnered over 16k views on X and has sparked more than 800 comments from puzzled internet users. The comment section has been filled with various attempts to crack the code, some successful, others not so much.

One user shared their frustration, saying, "I can't figure it out! How does it work?" Another suggested, "Could it be a simple trick of reversing the numbers or using a different mathematical rule?" Some were more confident, with one comment reading, “It’s 6! Simple mental maths tells you the missing digit is 6.” Others, however, were more sceptical, asking, "Are we sure the equation makes sense?" Some commented on how this teaser was a great mental workout, with one user writing, "This is exactly the kind of challenge I need after a long week."

Interestingly, there were even some who seemed to enjoy the simplicity of the problem, noting, "It’s a fun little puzzle, not too hard, but just tricky enough to make you think." Others suggested creating more such brain teasers, with one comment praising the brainy challenges, “Keep these coming! I’m hooked!”