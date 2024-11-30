Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser: Think you're a mastermind? Solve this tricky office murder mystery and crack the case

BySakshi Sah
Nov 30, 2024 09:30 PM IST

Only the sharpest minds can solve the mystery of who killed the man in his office. Can you?

Brain teasers sharpen your mind, improve your problem-solving skills, and keep you thinking creatively. Engaging with challenging brain teasers enhances your ability to think critically under pressure. Now, here’s a brain teaser that will put your skills to the test.

Can you solve this tricky office riddle?(Screengrab Threads/@rombesk)
Can you solve this tricky office riddle?(Screengrab Threads/@rombesk)

This intriguing puzzle, posted on Threads by @rombesk, presents a mysterious office murder case. A man has been killed in his office, and the only clue left behind is a calendar with the numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11 written on it in blood. What could they mean?

Can you solve the mystery and figure out who killed the man?

Also Read: You're a true word master if you can crack this BBC brain teaser that's puzzling everyone

What is the brain teaser all about?

The brain teaser presents a chilling scenario: A man is found dead in his office, and the only clue is a bloodstained calendar. The numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11 are written on it, and they’re linked to five suspects — Gerry, Jullie, Jason, Nick, and Sophie. But there’s no obvious motive or connection between them.

The teaser reads: “A man was murdered in his office. The suspects are Gerry, Jullie, Jason, Nick, and Sophie. The numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11 were found written on the calendar in blood. Who is the killer?”

Check out the brain teaser here:

View on Threads

Thread users are trying to solve this mysterious brain teaser by commenting on the post.

One of the users fabuloushollynicole commented, “The answer is Jason as the numbers correlate with the months in our calendar and the first letter of each month spells Jason. June, April, September, October, November”.

Also Read: Brain teaser: How would you divide £7,936? Only the sharpest minds can solve this family puzzle

Another user thatmemekermit commented, “Jason. June, April, September, October, November”.

Did you figure it out? If so, you've solved the mystery!

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On