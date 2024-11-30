Brain teaser: Think you're a mastermind? Solve this tricky office murder mystery and crack the case

Brain teasers sharpen your mind, improve your problem-solving skills, and keep you thinking creatively. Engaging with challenging brain teasers enhances your ability to think critically under pressure. Now, here’s a brain teaser that will put your skills to the test. Can you solve this tricky office riddle?(Screengrab Threads/@rombesk)

This intriguing puzzle, posted on Threads by @rombesk, presents a mysterious office murder case. A man has been killed in his office, and the only clue left behind is a calendar with the numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11 written on it in blood. What could they mean?

Can you solve the mystery and figure out who killed the man?

What is the brain teaser all about?

The brain teaser presents a chilling scenario: A man is found dead in his office, and the only clue is a bloodstained calendar. The numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11 are written on it, and they’re linked to five suspects — Gerry, Jullie, Jason, Nick, and Sophie. But there’s no obvious motive or connection between them.

The teaser reads: “A man was murdered in his office. The suspects are Gerry, Jullie, Jason, Nick, and Sophie. The numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11 were found written on the calendar in blood. Who is the killer?”

Check out the brain teaser here:

Thread users are trying to solve this mysterious brain teaser by commenting on the post.

One of the users fabuloushollynicole commented, “The answer is Jason as the numbers correlate with the months in our calendar and the first letter of each month spells Jason. June, April, September, October, November”.

Another user thatmemekermit commented, “Jason. June, April, September, October, November”.

Did you figure it out? If so, you've solved the mystery!