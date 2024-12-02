Brain teaser: Think you’re a maths pro? Guess the brother's age in this tricky puzzle

Brain teasers are puzzles that challenge your mind to use logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity to find solutions. They often present situations where the answer is not obvious, encouraging you to think critically and approach the problem from different angles. Test your skills and see if you can guess the age correctly.(Screengrab Instagram/@br4inteaserhub)

Brain teasers come in many forms, such as mathematical puzzles, word games, or riddles involving numbers, patterns, logic, or even age-related scenarios.

Age-related brain teasers help sharpen our ability to make connections, figure out patterns, and apply simple arithmetic in creative ways.

Recently, a brain teaser posted on Instagram by @br4inteaserhub has taken the internet by storm. The brain teaser challenges you to figure out the brother's age, based on the age difference between him and his sibling.

The brain teaser

The brain teaser challenges us to find out the current age of the brother, based on the information that when the sibling was 4 years old, the brother was half their age. Now that the sibling is 18, you need to calculate the brother's current age by considering the age difference between them.

“When I was 4 years old, my brother was half my age. Now, I'm 18. How old is my brother?” the brain teaser reads.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to the brain teaser

Instagram users are actively participating by commenting their answers on the post, sparking a lively discussion.

One of the users trying to solve this puzzle commented, “16 years. Because 2 years age difference gap”.

A second user commented, “Your brother will always be 2 years younger than you”.

This tricky brain teaser highlights how understanding simple age relationships can lead to a logical solution.