Brain Teaser: Test your detective skills by spotting the killer

A brain teaser that has proved to be a headscratcher for many was shared on Twitter. It asks people to identify the killer of a woman. A text overlay on the brain teaser explains that the woman was murdered in the restroom of a restaurant. One needs to look at the picture carefully and identify the person who has the woman’s blood on their hands. Do you think you will be able to spot the killer?

Prashant Sahu, CEO of Suryanandan.net - a website hosting company, tweeted the brain teaser. Alongside, he wrote, “Qatil kaun (who’s the killer)? Answer with justification.” The brain teaser shows four people sitting at their respective tables inside a restaurant. A waiter is also seen standing with an order in his hand. On the left side of the picture, a woman lies on the ground of a female restroom, soaked in her own blood. The brain teaser challenges people to determine the person responsible for her tragic demise among those in the restaurant.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was posted on July 10 on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 45,900 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The tweet has also received more than 480 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the viral brain teaser:

An individual wrote, “3. Only a female can enter a female restroom.” “Table number 3,” posted another. A third shared, “1. No. 4 as the shirt is torn and the same piece of torn cloth and colour is there in the bathroom. 2. Blood stains on the person’s neck. 3. Missing knife from the person can be found near the body of the lady.” “3 and 4 both can be criminal 1. What is she doing with the knife? No food on her plate 2. She has some company (empty chair at her table) 3. 3 and 4 both were seated together, after murder they separated. 4. Both 5 and 2 were surprised to see why they shuffled. 4. waiter (5) thinking where he should go first to serve the drinks, he brings both blue and orange-colored drinks together to serve,” expressed a fourth. Who do you think murdered the woman?

