Brain teaser: There's a dog hiding between cats, you have 5 seconds to solve it

Brain teasers can leave a person scratching their heads for hours in search of a possible solution. So, if you are someone who likes to work their mind on brain teasers, we have a challenge for you. You need to find the dog hiding between cats. are you up for it?

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Brain teaser: Do you have what it takes to solve this maths puzzle)

The image shows a sea of cats in an image. Among them, a dog is hiding. You have five seconds to spot the pooch. Do you think you have what it takes to solve it?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Were you able to solve it? If no, allow us to help you. If you look carefully enough, a dog with brown years is hiding toward the bottom of the puzzle in the right side.

Here's the solution to this dog and cat puzzle:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This isn't the first time a dog-related puzzle has gone viral on social media. Earlier, an image showing a dog hiding in plain sight had left people baffled. The image shows the pooch under the blankets, however many people had a hard time spotting it.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!