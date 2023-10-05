Brain teaser: There's a dog hiding between cats, you have 5 seconds to solve it
Are you up for solving this brain teaser challenge? Do you think you can complete this in 5 seconds?
Brain teasers can leave a person scratching their heads for hours in search of a possible solution. So, if you are someone who likes to work their mind on brain teasers, we have a challenge for you. You need to find the dog hiding between cats. are you up for it?
The image shows a sea of cats in an image. Among them, a dog is hiding. You have five seconds to spot the pooch. Do you think you have what it takes to solve it?
Take a look at the brain teaser here:
Were you able to solve it? If no, allow us to help you. If you look carefully enough, a dog with brown years is hiding toward the bottom of the puzzle in the right side.
Here's the solution to this dog and cat puzzle:
This isn't the first time a dog-related puzzle has gone viral on social media. Earlier, an image showing a dog hiding in plain sight had left people baffled. The image shows the pooch under the blankets, however many people had a hard time spotting it.