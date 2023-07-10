Brain Teaser: Use your reasoning skills to find the missing number
A brain teaser posted on Twitter has gained over 27,000 views, with users sharing their answers. The teaser involves a square grid and a missing number.
Whether it’s a simple riddle or a complex logic puzzle, brain teasers often grab our attention and draw us into their puzzling world. These intriguing challenges not only ignite our curiosity but also test the limits of our thinking abilities. And if you’re currently searching for a stimulating challenge, we have just the brain teaser for you. This particular brain teaser presents puzzle enthusiasts with a square grid and a missing number to be found. One must apply mathematical reasoning to crack the puzzle successfully. So, are you ready to don your thinking cap and dive headfirst into the world of mental enigmas?
The brain teaser was posted on the Twitter handle @maths_puzzle. The brain teaser shows a square grid, and you need to find the missing number by applying reasoning to it.
Take a look at the brain teaser below:
The brain teaser was posted two days ago on Twitter. It has since garnered more than 27,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share answers that they got after solving the brain teaser. While many shared two possible answers to this brain teaser, others wrote “24” or “18” in the comments.
Here’s how people reacted to this intriguing brain teaser:
A Twitter user wrote, “ab - (a + b) 4 x 8 - (4 + 8) = 32 - 12 = 20 9 x 3 - (9 + 3) = 27 - 12 = 15 6 x 6 - (6 + 6) = 36 - 12 = 24 or a + 2b 4 + 2 x 8 = 4 + 16 = 20 9 + 2 x 3 = 9 + 6 = 15 6 + 2 x 6 = 6 + 12 = 18.” Another commented, “6*6=36 36-(6+6) =24.” “Equates to: x+2y=z 6+2.6=18,” posted a third. Did you solve the brain teaser? What answer did you get after solving the brain teaser?