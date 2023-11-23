Brain teaser: Will you be able to solve this maths puzzle?

When it comes to maths brain teasers, many people might solve it quickly. However, if you are looking for something that will truly challenge your intellect, we have a viral puzzle for you. Since being posted, it has garnered various responses.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@Prime Maths Quiz)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page 'Prime Maths Quiz.' The question states, if "(1+2+3) x (2x0)," then what is the solution for it? The question also has four options. These are- "2," "3," "0," and "none of them".

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this puzzle was shared on social media, it has gained numerous likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said that the solution is "0".

Earlier, another puzzle had gone viral on social media. This brain teaser requires you to use your logical reasoning. The question states, "If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?" Can you solve it?