Brain teaser: You are a true maths genius if you can solve this puzzle without a calculator

Quizzes, puzzles, and brain teasers have an undeniable appeal among people. These mind-bending challenges offer a unique blend of entertainment and mental stimulation. Solving a puzzle, especially a difficult one, can be incredibly satisfying, filling one with a sense of accomplishment. If you are among those who love solving puzzles, then here is a maths quiz that will challenge you. Brain teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle? (Threads/rombesk)

“Don't cheat!” a Threads user posted the puzzle and asked social media users to find the total to an equation. At first glance, it may seem easy to solve, but the more you think, the more difficult it gets.

What is the challenge all about?

“This must be done in your head only. Take 1,000. Add 40 to it. Now add another 1,000. Now add 30. Another 1,000. Now add 20. Now add another 1,000. Now add 10. What is the total?” reads the puzzling question.

Do you have what it takes to solve the puzzle?

“5000 or 4100”

This puzzle has ignited debate among social media users. While some said the answer is “5000”, others were convinced it is “4100.”

An individual wrote, “Your mind automatically says 5000 BUT it's 4100.” Another added, “The total is 5000.”

A different answer

A person posted, “2100. It starts off with TAKE 1000 meaning -1000 +40 +1000 =40. +30 +1000 + 20 + 1000 = 2090 + 10 = 2100,” and claimed that the answer is neither 5000 nor 4100 but it is 2100.

“Still confused?”

If you still haven’t gotten to the answer, you may find this comment relatable - “I am so confused. Please, someone tell me the answer.”

What do you think is the correct answer? Or are you still scratching your head while trying to figure it out?