Only those with top-notch IQ can solve this tricky maths puzzle in 15 seconds. Can you?

Are you ready to test your mathematical prowess? A challenging brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user @Brainy_Bits_Hub has left puzzle enthusiasts scratching their heads and stirring up a frenzy online. Known for sharing complex puzzles, @Brainy_Bits_Hub has yet again captured the attention of those who love a mental challenge. Are you game to try? A math puzzle shared on X challenged users, sparking discussions and varied reactions online. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The puzzle in question

The puzzle itself seems simple at first glance. It features a series of addition problems, but with an unexpected twist:

"4 + 4 = 8, 5 + 5 = 15, 6 + 6 = 24, 9 + 9 = ?"

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

While the first line appears straightforward, the following equations hint at a pattern or hidden rule that adds a layer of complexity, prompting puzzle fans to think beyond traditional maths. The question has sparked nearly 8,000 views and over 200 comments, with users across X engaging in spirited discussions about potential solutions.

Social media buzz

Reactions to the puzzle have been varied, with some users expressing frustration, while others share pride in cracking the code. One user remarked, “This one took me a while, but once I saw the pattern, it was incredibly satisfying!” Another user felt differently, admitting, “I don’t understand this at all – maths should be straightforward, not confusing!”

A few tried to offer hints without giving away the answer. One person suggested, “Think outside the box. The answer isn’t as obvious as it seems.” Another user seemed to relish the challenge, posting, “This is exactly the kind of mind-bender I enjoy, thanks for sharing!”

Meanwhile, a puzzled user confessed, “I’m still scratching my head here. Can someone help me out?” With a playful approach, one person wrote, “This puzzle has officially driven me to consult my calculator – and it didn’t help!”

More puzzles for the curious

If this teaser has piqued your interest, @Brainy_Bits_Hub isn’t the only one sharing brain-busting content. Recently, Instagram user @br4inteaserhur posted a similar challenge involving a dialer interface, asking followers to spot all instances of the number ‘3’. This riddle also attracted wide attention, as users competed to see who could find the hidden numbers fastest.

Take a look at this post below:

So, are you ready to claim the title of brain-teaser champion? Jump into these puzzles and give your mind a workout.