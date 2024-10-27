Menu Explore
CEO gives candidates this brain teaser during job interviews. Can you solve it in 3 seconds?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 27, 2024 12:45 PM IST

A brain teaser shared on Reddit sparked widespread discussion, with users commenting on the challenging math problem

Brain teasers have long been a beloved pastime for many, providing a stimulating way to keep the mind sharp and engaged. Recently, a particular brain teaser shared on Reddit has captured the internet's attention and sparked a lively discussion among users.

A Reddit brain teaser sparked lively debate.(Reddit/Back4breakfast)
A Reddit brain teaser sparked lively debate.(Reddit/Back4breakfast)

The challenge presented by CEO

A user named Back4breakfast posted a screengrab featuring a social media post from Dino Dionne, the Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Capital Group. In his post, the CEO reveals that he poses this brain teaser to every job candidate during interviews, stating, "If you want the #Job, you have 3 seconds to provide the correct answer. You'd be surprised to hear all the ridiculous excuses I've heard from people who either gave me the wrong answer or couldn't provide one! My 6-year-old solved it in 30 seconds."

The mathematical expression in question reads: 3×3-3÷3+3, presented on beige paper under the heading "Only for Genius." This simple yet challenging equation has become a talking point across social media platforms.

Check out the post here:

If you’re able to work out this sum, you have a job! Simples!
byu/Back4breakfast inLinkedInLunatics

A mixed bag of reactions

The Reddit post has since amassed over 2.8k likes and generated more than 2.9k comments, showcasing a mix of confusion, amusement, and frustration among users. One user commented, "I can’t believe I didn’t get this right! How did I miss the order of operations?" Another expressed disbelief, stating, "Honestly, it’s a bit unfair to give this under pressure—who can think clearly in 3 seconds?"

Others, however, found the challenge exhilarating. "This is a great way to test quick thinking!" one enthusiastic participant remarked. Yet, some users took a humorous stance, with one quipping, “I’d be sweating bullets trying to answer in 3 seconds!”

As the comments rolled in, many users began offering their solutions, with varying degrees of accuracy. A few commenters claimed to have arrived at the correct answer, while others admitted defeat. One user proudly stated, "I got it! The answer is 9." In contrast, another lamented, "I gave up after 5 seconds; math is not my strong suit!"

