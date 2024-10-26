Only the sharpest minds can correctly guess the sister’s age in this mind-bending brain teaser

Taking on a brain teaser can be immensely satisfying, not just for the joy of solving it but also for the chance to think creatively and problem-solve. These mental exercises are an engaging way for people of all ages to unwind, offering hours of entertainment and stimulation. If you’re in the mood for a good brain workout, here’s a puzzle that's been making the rounds on Threads. A brain teaser shared on Threads asked about ages, sparking humorous debates among users.(Threads/@ellis_puzzles)

The puzzle, shared by user @ellis_puzzles, reads: “When I was 2, my sister was twice my age. Now I’m 30. How old is my sister?” This simple question has sparked a range of responses, both thoughtful and humorous, with users debating the solution in the comment section.

Take a look at the riddle here:

Internet weighs in on the solution

One user confidently responded, “32. When you were 2, your sister was 4. She’s 2 years older than you.” Another chimed in with, “This is so dumb. No one will get this wrong. 32!” The comments continued with a touch of humour, with one user joking, “She’s 25… she’ll remain 25 until her 45th birthday.” Clearly, even a straightforward puzzle can bring out the comedic side of social media.

A fourth user admitted that maths might not be their strong suit but offered the same answer, saying, “Maths was never my forte, but if she was 4 when you were 2, then she would be 2 years older than you. Therefore, she’s 32 now.”

Another teaser that got people talking

This isn’t the first time a puzzle has captured attention on Threads. Earlier, user Brandon Thompson shared a teaser that left many scratching their heads: “Mr. Smith had four daughters. Each of his daughters has a brother. How many children does Mr. Smith have?” The internet quickly dove into this riddle, with some assuming the answer is five (four daughters plus one brother) and others pondering alternative solutions.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Are you up for the challenge?

If you’re a fan of brain teasers and fancy testing your logic, give these viral puzzles a try. They may seem simple at first glance, but as the comment sections reveal, there’s often more to these challenges than meets the eye. So, grab a friend or family member, see who can solve it first, and enjoy the mental workout!