You've got sharp eyes if you can spot the hidden animal in this mind-bending brain teaser

Brain teasers are a fantastic way to test cognitive skills while adding a bit of fun to your free time. Recently, an intriguing brain teaser has grabbed attention of the internet, challenging users to spot a hidden animal within a maze of branches. Shared by the user @br4inteaserhub on Instagram, the puzzle has left viewers hooked, straining their eyes to find the concealed creature. A brain teaser challenged users to spot a hidden animal among branches, sparking lively debate. (Instagram/@br4inteaserhub)

(Also read: Only those with top-notch IQ can solve this tricky maths puzzle in 15 seconds. Can you?)

The teaser that’s stumped many

The visual teaser features a complex array of tree branches, interspersed with what appears to be clusters of orange and reddish catkins. Hidden somewhere in this dense visual is an animal—although spotting it has proved difficult for many. Designed to test not only observation skills but also patience, the brain teaser is challenging viewers and has ignited a lively discussion in the comments section.

Take a look at the riddle here:

Instagram reactions pour in

As users tried to spot the animal, opinions quickly divided. Many excitedly shared their discoveries, while others admitted they were still searching. One user confidently pointed out, “There’s an owl on the right side in the middle,” helping guide others who were still struggling. Another chimed in with a slightly different perspective, “I can see it on the right-hand side, about halfway down.” The diversity of responses has only added to the post's engagement, as users debated the location of the elusive bird.

Some commenters found the puzzle less taxing, with one saying, “That was so easy! I spotted the owl right away on the right side.” Another, however, playfully noted, “I still think I’m looking for another hidden animal!” Meanwhile, some decided to keep the answer secret, with a user commenting, “Well, I spotted it, but I’ll keep the answer to myself.”

(Also read: You're a brain teaser champion if you can count all the 3s in this tricky dialer puzzle)

For some, the challenge was just too much, with one user exclaiming, “Oh no, this is too difficult!” Others saw it as a worthwhile test, as another commented, “Good test for eyesight!”

Think you’ve got eagle eyes?

This viral brain teaser is a great way to test your vision and attention to detail. So, if you believe you have eagle-eyed perception, give it a try and see if you can spot the hidden animal in the image. Who knows? You might just join the ranks of those who solved it in seconds—or be left scratching your head like many others!