Brain Teaser: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the number 8 in this pic

Brain teasers are quite popular on social media as they not only provide an escape from the mundanity of daily life but also enhance our problem-solving skills. And if you are seeking a challenge on a Sunday afternoon, we’ve got just the thing for you. The brain teaser was shared with the question, “Find the number 8 within the minute.” Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser in the allotted time?

Brain Teaser: The number 8 is hidden in this pic in plain sight. Can you spot it?(Instagram/@menace3k)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can you all find the 8?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on the Instagram handle @menace3k. The picture shared on Instagram shows a sea of number nine neatly arranged in rows and columns. All you need to do is to spot an elusive 8 in the picture. Are you ready to solve this head-scratcher? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this mind-bending brain teaser right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 35,400 times, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Several puzzle enthusiasts quickly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“It’s next to the 9,” joked an Instagram user.

Another enquired, “The title has an 8, does that count?”

“Took like 8 seconds, for the one not in the title,” shared a third.

“It’s left to the 9,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth added, “Found it. It’s there between the 9 and the 9.”

Many even shared that they found the number ‘8’ within seconds.

Were you able to find the elusive 8 in this brain teaser? If yes, how much time did you take?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON