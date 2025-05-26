Brain teaser: You'll be crowned brainiac of the day if you crack this tricky riddle

Brain teasers are more than just a pastime—they’re a mental workout that tests logic, observation, and reasoning. From simple riddles to complex puzzles, these brain games challenge the mind in unusual ways. Whether you’re commuting, taking a break at work, or scrolling before bedtime, a good teaser can quickly draw you in and refuse to let go until you’ve cracked the code. These puzzles often grab attention on the internet, sparking debates, theories, and even some friendly frustration among users. A Facebook brain teaser about family names puzzled users with its clever wordplay.(Facebook/The Kitchen Muse)

(Also read: Think you're a genius? Solve this tricky maths puzzle to earn the title of mastermind)

The riddle

The brain teaser that has stumped the internet was shared on Facebook by a page called The Kitchen Muse. The riddle reads:

"If mother’s name is Mrs Sixty Two, son’s name is Fifty Two, daughter’s name is Forty Two, what is father’s name?"

At first glance, it seems like a basic number puzzle. But as with many of these riddles, the trick often lies in wordplay or hidden clues, not just mathematics.

Check out the puzzle here:

Another puzzle

This isn’t the first time social media has been abuzz with such mind-bending challenges. A previous riddle shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes left users similarly puzzled. That teaser asked:

"Let’s test brains: I don’t have legs, I never walk, but I always run. What am I?"

Such puzzles tap into our natural curiosity and competitive spirit. They are quick to engage and even quicker to go viral, thanks to their shareable format and the satisfaction of solving something others can’t.

(Also read: This challenging brain teaser has left the internet perplexed. Can you crack it?)

Why the internet loves brain teasers?

The appeal of brain teasers lies in their simplicity and the challenge they pose. In an age of endless scrolling and fast-paced content, these puzzles offer a moment of pause—a chance to engage the brain in a more meaningful way. They tap into a shared human love for problem-solving and the thrill of an "aha!" moment.

So, have you figured out the father’s name yet?