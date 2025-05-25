Think you're a genius? Solve this tricky maths puzzle to earn the title of mastermind

In an age dominated by endless scrolling and swiping, it’s refreshing to see something as timeless as a brain teaser capturing the internet’s attention. Mathematical riddles have carved out a popular niche online, offering a quick yet stimulating mental challenge for users of all ages. Whether it’s to test one’s intelligence, pass the time, or simply enjoy the satisfaction of cracking a tricky code, brain teasers have become a digital obsession. A tricky maths puzzle shared on X baffled users.(X/@jitendra789789)

The puzzle we have for you today is no exception—it has left users both confused and intrigued in equal measure.

The latest puzzle to stump the internet

A new brain teaser, posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @jitendra789789, has left the internet scratching its head. The riddle reads:

"If 1 = 2, 2 = 8, 3 = 18, 4 = 32, Then 5 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it may look like a sequence of arbitrary numbers, but seasoned puzzle lovers know there’s always a method to the madness. The challenge lies in spotting the hidden pattern—a task that’s proved to be trickier than expected, with social media users sharing theories, equations, and logic in a bid to find the right answer.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time @jitendra789789 has captured the internet’s attention with a mind-bending maths puzzle. A previous teaser from the same account left users equally puzzled. That one read:

“9 + 3 + 0 = 0, 1 + 2 + 5 = 10, 2 + 4 + 7 = 56, 3 + 9 + 1 = ?”

Why these puzzles keep us hooked

There’s something undeniably addictive about brain teasers. They challenge our thinking, encourage creative problem-solving, and often provide that satisfying "aha!" moment. In the fast-paced world of the internet, they offer a brief, stimulating pause that appeals to both logic-lovers and casual scrollers alike.

So, have you figured out the answer yet? Don’t worry if you haven’t—sometimes, half the fun is in the trying.