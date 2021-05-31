Brave doggo’s first experience riding on a train is all kinds of adorable. Watch

When it comes to adventures, many doggos seem more than excited to embark on new journeys. Just like this fluffy doggo named Oscar who accompanied his human and went for his first train ride. The video, shared on the doggo’s Instagram profile has already captured many hearts and may steal yours too.

“Oscar’s first experience of Train Travel,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with Oscar walking on a platform along with his human. As the train approaches, the doggo gets a bit frightened at first but manages to switch on his brave mode and go ahead to settle in his designated seat.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 26, the clip has garnered over 48,600 views and tons of reactions. People loved the furry canine’s first experience and showered their love for the brave doggo. While many cheered Oscar for exploring more stuff in the future, others expressed how he handled the big ‘metal monster’ perfectly.

“Aww! Love happy little moments like these,” wrote an Instagram user. “You did great fren,” commented one of Oscar’s canine friends. “Oscar the explorer,” said a third.

What do you think of Oscar’s first train journey?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON