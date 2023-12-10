Brave men rescue 6-foot-long pet snake stuck in kitchen cabinet. See pics

A pet snake named Nagini escaped from her enclosure and got stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet for approximately 12 hours. The fire department of Illinois was called to rescue the 6-foot-long snake. The fire department has now shared pictures of the unusual rescue operation on Facebook by the fire department. Many praised the firefighters involved in the rescue operation for their bravery.

Pet snake stuck inside the kitchen cabinet. (Facebook/@HerrinFD)

“Squad 1 and car 1 responded to a report of a pet snake stuck in a wall this morning. Upon arrival, crews found Nagini (a 6ft Boa) had been stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet for approximately 12 hours after escaping her enclosure. FFs Lamb and Blake were able to disassemble the cabinet so the owner could get the snake. No damage was done to the property, and Nagini was returned safely to her enclosure,” wrote the City of Herrin Fire Department while sharing a few pics on Facebook.

They also clarified in the comments section that the enclosure looks smaller in the picture than it actually is in reality. “Clarification: the picture of the enclosure is from the side; it is much larger than it looks. Also, the owner had approx. 15lbs of weight on the top, and the snake pushed it off. Have taken extra measures now.”

Take a look at the pictures from the rescue operation here:

Since being shared on December 6, the pictures have garnered over 160 reactions on Facebook. Additionally, it has also received numerous comments from people.

Check out how people reacted to this picture:

“You guys are some brave souls!” posted an individual.

Another added, “My 6 ft ball Python used to escape all the time, and we would find it in the walls or in the recliner. Wonderful pets; they really keep the riff-raff away!”

“The owner needs to buy locks for the tank! Mine used to get out and hide in the window,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Good job!”

“Brave men!” commented a fifth.

