Brazil footballer Pedro proposes to girlfriend after FIFA World Cup 2022 selection. See viral posts

Brazilian striker Pedro Guilherme kneeled with a diamond ring in his hand to propose to his girlfriend, Fernanda Nogueira, after making it to his country's team that will play the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled in Qatar. The 25-year-old footballer, who was named in Tite’s 26-man squad, found out about his selection while watching a live TV broadcast with his family and Fernanda Nogueira, the Daily Star reported.

“Summoned and now engaged! @Pedro9oficial asked his girlfriend Fernanda Nogueira to marry him right after the summons! Beautiful!” wrote the Brazillian sports club Flamengo while sharing the video. The video captures the delightful moment when Pedro went down on his knee and popped the question. A visibly emotional Nogueira hugs him before he puts the ring on her finger.

Watch the viral video shared by Flamengo below:

“God is so good, so grateful to God for having this woman in my life. Thank you for making me grow in every area most especially as a man of God. A new stage in our lives, may God continue to bless and protect us. ‘One man alone can be defeated, but two can defend themselves. A cord of three folds is not easily broken.’ Ecclesiastes 4: 12,” wrote Pedro while sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle.

Here’s what Pedro posted on Instagram:

Both posts have received much love from fans and the football fraternity. Many also took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“We’ll be together soon, Pedro!” read a comment from the official FIFA World Cup account. “Cute! God bless you infinitely! So so so happy for you guys!!!!” wrote Marilia Nery Ribeiro. “Congratulations my brother, happy for you, even though I know that your first love was me, but I don’t think it’s the time for that, sorry. Heart sometimes gets stuck. Just be happy,” wrote actor Rafael Portugal.

