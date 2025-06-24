Brazilian tourist missing after fall on active Indonesian volcano, rescue mission underway

Rescuers in Indonesia are continuing an intensive search for a Brazilian tourist who went missing after reportedly falling from a cliff near the crater of Mount Rinjani, an active volcano located on the island of Lombok. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, according to a report by the BBC. A Brazilian tourist went missing in Indonesia after falling near Mount Rinjani’s crater.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The missing hiker has been identified as 26-year-old Juliana Marins, who was trekking with a group when she vanished around 06:30 local time. Brazilian authorities stated that she fell from “a cliff that surrounds the trail next to the volcano's crater”.

Harrowing search hampered by fog and terrain

Despite immediate search and rescue efforts, the treacherous terrain and dense fog have severely hindered operations. Park officials revealed in a social media post that rescuers initially heard Marins's cries for help on Saturday and believed her to be alive but in shock. Drone footage shared on Brazilian media appeared to show her sitting and moving in grey volcanic soil below the hiking path.

However, later attempts to reach her were unsuccessful. Rescue teams descended 300 metres to the suspected location but found no sign of her and received no response to their calls.

By Sunday morning, drones indicated that Marins was no longer in the same spot. Efforts using thermal drones were also affected by poor weather conditions.

Family voices frustration over delays

On Monday, rescuers reportedly located her again, though she seemed to have fallen even further. However, worsening weather forced a halt to operations. “They advanced just 250 metres down, they had 350 metres left to reach Juliana but they retreated,” the family stated on social media.

The family has expressed dismay over the fact that the Mount Rinjani trail remains open to tourists, writing: “While Juliana is NEEDING HELP! We don't know the state of her health! She still has no water, food or warm clothes for three days!”

Treacherous trail, tragic precedents

Speaking to Brazil’s TV network Globo, members of Marins’s hiking group described the trail as extremely challenging. “It was really hard… so cold, really, really tough,” said one. Another described poor visibility and slippery terrain, noting that Marins had been at the rear with a guide at the time of her fall.

The Brazilian foreign ministry stated it was coordinating with Indonesian authorities and had dispatched embassy staff to monitor rescue operations.

As per the outlet, Satyawan Pudyatmoko, a senior forestry ministry official in Indonesia, urged hikers to prioritise safety. Mount Rinjani, which stands over 3,700 metres tall, has seen previous fatalities — including a Portuguese man in 2022 and a Malaysian hiker in May this year — following falls from cliffs.