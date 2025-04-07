Daring or dangerous? Man poses for photo as volcano erupts behind him. Internet divided

In a jaw-dropping moment that has gone viral on social media, a tourist captured a once-in-a-lifetime photo with a volcanic eruption dramatically unfolding in the background. The travel content creator, Echa Thawil, was visiting the active Dukono volcano in Indonesia when the unexpected happened. As ash and lava exploded into the sky, Echa didn’t flee—he struck a pose. Man posed as an Indonesian volcano erupted behind him; video went viral.(Instagram/echa_thawil)

The video, shared by Echa himself on Instagram, was filmed during his visit in January 2025. In the clip, he lies down close to the edge of the crater, setting up a stunning shot. Moments later, the volcano bursts into life, spewing dark clouds and molten rock. As if it were all part of the plan, Echa then hands his camera to a friend and confidently poses in front of the violent eruption.

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions

The clip, understandably, has taken the internet by storm. Many viewers were left in awe of the sheer power of nature and the traveller’s composure under pressure. Others, however, voiced concern about the potential dangers involved—not only from the volcanic ash and gases but also from the unpredictable nature of such eruptions.

A user commented, “This is both incredible and insane at the same time.” Another added, “Mother Nature doesn’t play games—this could have gone very wrong.” One concerned follower noted, “People underestimate the health hazards of inhaling volcanic ash.”

Others were more light-hearted, with one joking, “Now that’s how you photobomb a volcano!” Another quipped, “He risked his life for the gram—and honestly, he nailed it.”

Some even debated the ethics of promoting such risky behaviour online. “Influencers need to be more responsible,” wrote one. “This might encourage others to try something dangerous.”

Still, there was no shortage of admiration. “What a shot! Once in a lifetime moment,” someone gushed. Another chimed in, “This is why I love travel content—pure thrill and beauty.”