Bride adorns herself with chocolate and toffee jewels, video goes viral

Brides love to add their own unique touches to their wedding looks to make the day even more memorable. Just like this bride whose wedding look is going viral. Her unusual hairdo and jewellery has stunned many and will make you look twice. The bride decorated her hair and jewels with toffees and chocolate bars. Yes, you read that right.

The video begins with her preparing an Eclair's chain to accessorise her forehead. Her necklace has Ferrero Rocher and Mango bites. Her earrings also have a toffee stuck on them. Lastly, her braid is decorated with KitKat, Milkybar, Five Star, Ferrero Rocher, and Mango Bite.

This video was shared by Instagram user @chitras_fashion_studio on January 18. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than one lakh people and has garnered several reactions.

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "You should stay away from children." A second person wrote, "Budget-friendly jewels." "Please stay away from both children and ants," said a third. A fourth user added, "If I had been there I would have eaten all the chocolates. "

