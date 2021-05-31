Bride and groom play 'bottle flip' during wedding, netizens love their chemistry

Weddings can sometimes go on for a long duration. And while the guests can keep busy by watching the couple, eating the delicious food, and meeting and greeting each other, the couple doesn’t quite have all these options. So this couple found a way to pass some time - by playing 'bottle flip'.

A video that’s winning hearts on Instagram shows the couple sitting in their shaadi ka mandap. First, the groom can be seen flipping the tiny water bottle. He then gives it to the bride for her to try it out. They continue with their turns to get the perfect flip one after the other.

Watch the couple playing 'bottle flip' in the video below:





The Instagram Reel was posted on April 30. Since then it has collected over 3.6 lakh views and more than 20,000 likes - and counting. The comments section of the post is filled with reactions. While some have praised this technique to pass time, many have posted about the couple’s wonderful chemistry.

“Lovely... Really happy to see this,” posted an Instagram user. “Bas yahi chemistry wala partner chahiye,” shared another. “It won't happen, the bottle should be 70% empty, try again,” posted a third. “How cute,” reacted a fourth.

Many others shared the laughing emoji to share their reaction and some even tagged their friends suggesting they could do the same at their weddings.

What do you think of this video?