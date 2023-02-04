Bride dances to Eli Re Eli with visually impaired sister, pens emotional note

The Internet is filled with videos that show brides dancing on their wedding days or during the pre-wedding festivities. Such videos are always wonderful to watch and leave people smiling. There’s a latest inclusion to that list and besides spreading happiness, this video is leaving people emotional too. The clip captures a bride dancing to Eli Re Eli with her visually impaired sister.

Blogger Karishma Patel took to Instagram to share the video along with an emotional note. “My sister Chandni (who is visually impaired) and I share a special moment at my sangeet and we were joined by our cousins sisters,” she wrote. In the next few lines, she added about the love-filled relationship that she shares with her sister. “During the dance I’m talking to her because she was about to cry - she was very emotional all weekend because I was getting married and I was trying to make her laugh the entire time and remind her that just because I’m getting married doesn’t mean I won’t be there for her anymore. We have a different kind of relationship, she’s my older sister but to me she’s my little sister who I’ve always looked out for, taken care of and would get into trouble with me,” she added.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This is so powerful and speaks to the true bond in womanhood, sisterhood, and friendship. Beautiful and empowering,” shared an Instagram user. “I have tears rolling down. This is so special. Thank you for bringing this to the feed and inspiring us all. We are so much stronger than we think we are. Hugs and love to you and your sister,” commented another. “This made my 2023,” expressed a third. “I don’t know why but this made me cry,” posted a fourth. “Such a beautiful bond and heart touching video,” wrote a fifth.

